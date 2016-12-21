'Will this serve us better?' Lee, Lenox boards want more public input on shared admin. idea

The Select Boards of Lee and Lenox want more debate - especially among townspeople - on whether the towns should seek a tri-town administrator. Lee Selectmen on Tuesday night have called for a public meeting Jan. 10, time and place to be determined, to gauge if their constituents agree with joining with Lenox and/or Stockbridge in hiring a chief administrative officer along with a human resources person to mange all three local governments at once.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.