Stockbridge's 2016 marked by drama among town's leaders

For more than a half century, this community has embodied the spirit and traditions of small-town New England as illustrated by its nonnative son, Norman Rockwell. But the year just past has been marked by unseemly tumult and division not witnessed in recent memory, unless it has been bubbling just beneath the surface.

