Stockbridge cool on plan to increase share of capital school costs
Some voters here have cast a wary eye on a plan presented by Berkshire Hills Regional School District Superintendent Peter Dillon this week for Stockbridge and West Stockbridge to shoulder more of the burden for a potential third attempt to fund a renovation at Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington. At an agenda-packed Select Board meeting this past week, about 80 residents heard Dillon describe the proposed revision in the agreement covering the three towns who send about 1,300 students to the district schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Downtown Pittsfield losing four stores; three p... (Oct '13)
|13 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|13
|`We're hiding the pain': Friday morning. 10 deg...
|Dec 18
|Cops are degenerates
|7
|Valleyhead, a school for girls, closes (Mar '09)
|Dec 17
|Eve D
|296
|A few of our favorite Berkshire things
|Dec 17
|Arthur
|3
|Podcast | S01 Episode 9: Pignatelli backs 'Shar...
|Dec 17
|m roisman
|1
|Senator-elect Hinds hears constituents' concern...
|Dec 16
|Cops are degenerates
|3
|Nine more former Eagleton School staffers facin... (May '16)
|Dec 5
|Cops are degenerates
|12
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC