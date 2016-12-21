Standing Rock fundraiser Saturday in Sheffield; anti-pipeline activism continues in Berkshire County
"We stand, sing, dance, and play in the spirit of solidarity with Standing Rock and the Dakota and Lakota Sioux tribes in their effort to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline," said organizer Beth Carlson in a press release. The concert at 7 p.m. will also feature local bands the Lucky 5, Easy Ridin' Papas and Oxbow Road, Carlson's statement said.
