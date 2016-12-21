There are on the Berkshire Eagle story from Friday Dec 16, titled Podcast | S01 Episode 9: Pignatelli backs 'Shared Administration' proposal. In it, Berkshire Eagle reports that:

The tri-towns of Lenox, Lee and Stockbridge could achieve more efficiency, savings and professional management by sharing a chief administrative officer, according to state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli, D-Lenox, develop a proposal for the plan, though two of the three Selectmen in Stockbridge have been critical of the idea, voicing concern that the town could be overshadowed by its two larger neighbors. With aging populations and growing budget demands, Pignatelli says the towns should find more ways to work cooperatively to ease the burdens of current and future taxpayers.

