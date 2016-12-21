Podcast | S01 Episode 9: Pignatelli backs 'Shared Administration' proposal
There are 1 comment on the Berkshire Eagle story from Friday Dec 16, titled Podcast | S01 Episode 9: Pignatelli backs 'Shared Administration' proposal. In it, Berkshire Eagle reports that:
The tri-towns of Lenox, Lee and Stockbridge could achieve more efficiency, savings and professional management by sharing a chief administrative officer, according to state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli, D-Lenox, develop a proposal for the plan, though two of the three Selectmen in Stockbridge have been critical of the idea, voicing concern that the town could be overshadowed by its two larger neighbors. With aging populations and growing budget demands, Pignatelli says the towns should find more ways to work cooperatively to ease the burdens of current and future taxpayers.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
|
#1 Saturday Dec 17
Smitty is entitled to his opinion but he is way off base trying to shove his opinion down the throats
of Stockbridge residents. His fish or cut bait comment warrants a slapstick cream pie thrown
into his face.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Stockbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Downtown Pittsfield losing four stores; three p... (Oct '13)
|Sat
|Cops are degenerates
|13
|`We're hiding the pain': Friday morning. 10 deg...
|Dec 18
|Cops are degenerates
|7
|Valleyhead, a school for girls, closes (Mar '09)
|Dec 17
|Eve D
|296
|A few of our favorite Berkshire things
|Dec 17
|Arthur
|3
|Senator-elect Hinds hears constituents' concern...
|Dec 16
|Cops are degenerates
|3
|Nine more former Eagleton School staffers facin... (May '16)
|Dec 5
|Cops are degenerates
|12
|Our Opinion: Battle against hatred begins at home
|Dec 5
|Busted badly on ATL
|6
Find what you want!
Search Stockbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC