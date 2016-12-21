Podcast | S01 Episode 9: Pignatelli b...

Podcast | S01 Episode 9: Pignatelli backs 'Shared Administration' proposal

There are 1 comment on the Berkshire Eagle story from Friday Dec 16, titled Podcast | S01 Episode 9: Pignatelli backs 'Shared Administration' proposal.

The tri-towns of Lenox, Lee and Stockbridge could achieve more efficiency, savings and professional management by sharing a chief administrative officer, according to state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli, D-Lenox, develop a proposal for the plan, though two of the three Selectmen in Stockbridge have been critical of the idea, voicing concern that the town could be overshadowed by its two larger neighbors. With aging populations and growing budget demands, Pignatelli says the towns should find more ways to work cooperatively to ease the burdens of current and future taxpayers.

m roisman

Lenox, MA

#1 Saturday Dec 17
Smitty is entitled to his opinion but he is way off base trying to shove his opinion down the throats
of Stockbridge residents. His fish or cut bait comment warrants a slapstick cream pie thrown
into his face.
Stockbridge, MA

