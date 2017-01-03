Pignatelli still pushing for tri-town administrator in Lee, Lenox, Stockbridge
Despite a thumbs-down verdict from two Stockbridge selectmen and some town residents, state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli, D-Lenox, remains gung-ho on a proposal for a shared tri-town administrative officer. The idea, crafted by the three town leaders of Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge based on guidance from the state, faces public scrutiny at informational forums in each community next month.
