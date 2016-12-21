Meet Camilo Manrique: Fled Colombia with his life to Lenox

Unspecified death threats became routine, but when the guerrilla fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, actually came looking for his father, Camilo Manrique and his family, including wife Lina and their then 4-month-old son Juan, sought refuge in the Berkshires because Lina's parents already lived in Lenox." 1 pound of red beans or pinto beans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.