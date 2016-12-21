'Holiday gift to us': Stockbridge board OKs 'generous' $50/hour rate...

The deal is sealed for a helping hand from West Stockbridge Town Administrator Mark Webber as Stockbridge starts to prepare its operating and capital expense budgets for Fiscal Year 2018, which begins next July 1. At a recent Select Board meeting, members voted unanimously to accept Webber's offer for temporary professional services as an independent contractor at $50 per hour. The amount of time he will spend was not specified, as Select Board Chairman Ernest "Chuckie" Cardillo and member Stephen Shatz stated they expected him to put in the hours needed to do the job.

