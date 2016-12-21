'Fish or cut bait': Pignatelli pushing Lee, Lenox, Stockbridge on shared admin. decision

State Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli, in an apparent effort to shore up support for a proposal to create a tri-town chief administrator serving Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge, has convened a highly unusual meeting of all 11 selectmen representing the communities. The session to discuss the current plan, as crafted by Lenox Town Manager Christopher Ketchen, Lee Town Administrator Robert Nason and Stockbridge Town Administrator Danielle Fillio, is set for this Thursday evening at 6 in the Lenox Town Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.