Divided Stockbridge Select Board agrees to informal shared services vote
Additional comments by Stockbridge residents at Monday night's Select Board meeting on a potential tri-town shared administrator agreement: "It wasn't the voters who started this process, it was a very small group. Let's not forget, a very small group can end this conversation at the same time and begin the process of looking into shared services with other towns as opposed to a shared administrator."
