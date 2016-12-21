Advisory group recommends shared admi...

Advisory group recommends shared administrator for Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge

Saturday Dec 3 Read more: Berkshire Eagle

A tri-town advisory group exploring shared services for Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge for the past year has recommended a shared town administrator proposal for consideration by the Select Boards in each community. The unanimous vote by six members of the Administrative Review Committee followed a discussion at a public meeting in Lenox Town Hall this week on a revised proposal for the three towns to share a Chief Administrative Officer, similar to a town manager, with responsibilities for budgeting, capital planning, IT and procurement.

