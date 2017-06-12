US Coast Guard Band in Stillwater

US Coast Guard Band in Stillwater

The United States Coast Guard Band will present a free concert on July 25, at 7:30 p.m. in the Seretean Center for the Performing Arts in Stillwater. The event is free, those who plan to attend are asked to request tickets to the event in advance by July 11. Based at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, the 55-member band frequently appears in Washington, D.C., at presidential and cabinet level functions on formal and informal occasions.

