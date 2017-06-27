Oklahoma State University to raise tuition by $417-plus

The Oklahoma State University Board of Regents wants to increase tuition for in-state students by 5 percent - which averages $417 more a semester. For the upcoming fall 2018 academic year, OSU-Stillwater tuition and mandatory fees will increase as follows : The Regents approved the fiscal year 2018 budget for the Oklahoma State University system during its regularly scheduled meeting June 16 on the OSU Center for Health Sciences campus.

