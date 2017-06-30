NHL draft 2017: Flyers select winger ...

NHL draft 2017: Flyers select winger Noah Cates at No. 137

Saturday Jun 24

With the 137th pick in the draft, the Flyers have selected American winger Noah Cates of Stillwater High School in Minnesota, as well as the USHL's Omaha Lancers. Cates spent most of this past year playing at the high school level at Stillwater High School, where he - among other things - did this: Cates also played in 11 games with Omaha and posting seven points in those games.

