Holy Fire burns in U.S. for first time

A fire is burning in the "unsleeping lamp" at St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral in Wichita, a fire that Orthodox Christians believe is tied to a miracle and the resurrection of Christ. It's the first time the Holy Fire has made its way to Wichita - and the first confirmed time that the flame, believed to have originated in Jesus' tomb, has made it from Jerusalem to the United States.

