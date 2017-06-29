Adacia Chambers' car insurance provid...

Adacia Chambers' car insurance provider has requested for judge to distribute policy funds

Adacia Chambers' car insurance provider at the time she drove into a crowd during the 2015 Oklahoma State University homecoming parade has asked a judge distribute $100,000 from her policy's liability coverage to dozens of victims. At an August hearing, a judge is expected to decide how to divide the money among the more than 50 individual victims and about a dozen medical care and insurance providers listed on the petition.

