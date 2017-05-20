Special week recognizes service of OHCE to Oklahoma families and communities
Pat Accountius, OHCE Scholarship Chairman presented Ethan Campbell and Amber Goodman both with a $700 scholarship from the Bryan County OHCE. For the better part of a century, Oklahoma Home and Community Education, Inc. has been dedicated to improving the quality of life of all Oklahomans.
