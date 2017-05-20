Sims named OBA chairman

Sims named OBA chairman

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

Knowing when the climate and timing are just right - as a lifelong farmer and rancher, that's something Guy Sims has known his entire life. And, the upcoming months, Sims, your incoming OBA chairman and CEO president and chairman of the board of directors of Shamrock Bank, says it is time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stillwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16) May 15 As I see it 24
Savannah Hays Prostitute Apr 25 As I see it 10
Mike Holder Embarassment to OSU Mar '17 As I see it 1
Stillwater Parking Tickets Feb '17 Pissed Off 1
News Oklahoma State's Food and Agricultural Product ... Feb '17 taketheirhand 1
News Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08) Jan '17 Alvin Boss 54
Glencoe police department (Jul '12) Jan '17 Bigboy 2
See all Stillwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stillwater Forum Now

Stillwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stillwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Stillwater, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,215 • Total comments across all topics: 281,246,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC