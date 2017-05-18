OSU Softball: 4 Named To All-Big 12 Teams
Oklahoma State softball had four players named to 2017 All-Big 12 teams, it was announced Wednesday by the league office. Senior Brandi Needham and junior Vanessa Shippy were named to the first-team, while junior Rylee Bayless and sophomore Madi Sue Montgomery were selected to the second-team.
