OSU Softball: 4 Named To All-Big 12 Teams

Wednesday May 10

Oklahoma State softball had four players named to 2017 All-Big 12 teams, it was announced Wednesday by the league office. Senior Brandi Needham and junior Vanessa Shippy were named to the first-team, while junior Rylee Bayless and sophomore Madi Sue Montgomery were selected to the second-team.

