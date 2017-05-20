2018 Four-Star Receiver Commits to Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State football coaches got some good news to start off their week, as one of their top targets, four-star wide receiver CJ Moore, announced on Twitter that he will play college ball in Stillwater. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound receiver from Tulsa Union is an ESPN 300 player, one of the top players in the state and one of the best receiver prospects in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cowboys Ride For Free.