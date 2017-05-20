2018 Four-Star Receiver Commits to Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State football coaches got some good news to start off their week, as one of their top targets, four-star wide receiver CJ Moore, announced on Twitter that he will play college ball in Stillwater. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound receiver from Tulsa Union is an ESPN 300 player, one of the top players in the state and one of the best receiver prospects in the country.
