Tattoos, trash bin key to arrests in Payne County murder
Two small clues helped investigators identify the suspects and a murder victim, whose body was so badly burned OSBI agents had a difficult time figuring out who he was. Michael Hamilton died Tuesday night, an OSBI spokeswoman said, but firefighters found his body the next morning in a field between Stillwater and Langston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Stillwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16)
|6 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|18
|Savannah Hays Prostitute
|Mar 23
|Voiceoftruth
|9
|Mike Holder Embarassment to OSU
|Mar 18
|As I see it
|1
|Stillwater Parking Tickets
|Feb '17
|Pissed Off
|1
|Oklahoma State's Food and Agricultural Product ...
|Feb '17
|taketheirhand
|1
|Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|Alvin Boss
|54
|Glencoe police department (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Bigboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stillwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC