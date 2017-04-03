Semple offers remarks at Massey Lectureship -
Retired business executive Frank Semple returned to his roots Tuesday as the speaker at the 15th John Massey Family Lectureship, held at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. MarkWest Energy Partners, L.P. He is a member of the boards of directors of Marathon Petroleum Corporation and MPLX GP LLC. A native of Stillwater, Oklahoma, Semple and his parents moved to Durant when he was an infant.
