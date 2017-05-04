Find bad udders now -

Find bad udders now -

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 16 Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

Every year at "preg" checking time, ranchers evaluate cows and make decisions as which to remove from the herd. One criteria that should be examined to cull cows is udder quality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stillwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16) Wed Jamie Dundee 21
Savannah Hays Prostitute Apr 25 As I see it 10
Mike Holder Embarassment to OSU Mar '17 As I see it 1
Stillwater Parking Tickets Feb '17 Pissed Off 1
News Oklahoma State's Food and Agricultural Product ... Feb '17 taketheirhand 1
News Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08) Jan '17 Alvin Boss 54
Glencoe police department (Jul '12) Jan '17 Bigboy 2
See all Stillwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stillwater Forum Now

Stillwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stillwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Stillwater, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,388 • Total comments across all topics: 280,802,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC