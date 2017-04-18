Adrian Baker Names Oklahoma State in ...

Adrian Baker Names Oklahoma State in Final Three

According to Jake Trotter of ESPN , Clemson graduate-transfer cornerback Adrian Baker has named Oklahoma State in his final three schools. Former Clemson cornerback and grad transfer Adrian Baker says he is down to three schools: UCF, Houston and Oklahoma State.

