Youth and Government program offers l...

Youth and Government program offers leadership training

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Zoe Charles, left, and Cassie Degroot, from Stillwater High School, present their bill in the mock Oklahoma Senate. [Photo by Eriech Tapia, for The Oklahoman] Students learned more about government and polished their leadership skills while spending three days at the state Capitol for the Youth and Government program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stillwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16) Wed Jamie Dundee 16
Stillwater Parking Tickets Feb 11 Pissed Off 1
News Oklahoma State's Food and Agricultural Product ... Feb 8 taketheirhand 1
News Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08) Jan '17 Alvin Boss 54
Glencoe police department (Jul '12) Jan '17 Bigboy 2
Review: Stillwater Martial Arts Dec '16 jrm99 3
Hillary coenen Nov '16 Me4u 1
See all Stillwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stillwater Forum Now

Stillwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stillwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Stillwater, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,689 • Total comments across all topics: 279,260,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC