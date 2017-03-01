Youth and Government program offers leadership training
Zoe Charles, left, and Cassie Degroot, from Stillwater High School, present their bill in the mock Oklahoma Senate. [Photo by Eriech Tapia, for The Oklahoman] Students learned more about government and polished their leadership skills while spending three days at the state Capitol for the Youth and Government program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Stillwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16)
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|16
|Stillwater Parking Tickets
|Feb 11
|Pissed Off
|1
|Oklahoma State's Food and Agricultural Product ...
|Feb 8
|taketheirhand
|1
|Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|Alvin Boss
|54
|Glencoe police department (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Bigboy
|2
|Review: Stillwater Martial Arts
|Dec '16
|jrm99
|3
|Hillary coenen
|Nov '16
|Me4u
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stillwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC