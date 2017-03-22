Three Oklahoma State Grads Convene at...

Three Oklahoma State Grads Convene at Library Functions

Yes, "it is a small world after all" when three Oklahoma State University alumnae get together a long way from their college town of Stillwater, OK, all now residing in Orange, Texans.! From left, are Anne Hardy Payne, B.S., Language Arts Education, 1975; Dr. Kathleen Kennedy, B.S., 1980, & D.V.M, 1984; and Diane Thompson Sturdivant, B.S., F.R.C.D. , 1969. Payne hails from Midwest City, OK; Kennedy lived for some years in Laverne, OK; while Sturdivant was reared in Stillwater where her dad was a professor.

