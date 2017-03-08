Payne County's first assistant distri...

Payne County's first assistant district attorney charged with felony

Payne County's first assistant district attorney has been charged with a felony, accused of stealing a $30 set of vehicle jack stands from his ex-wife's Edmond home. Kevin Dale Etherington, 47, of Stillwater, was charged March 2 in Oklahoma County District Court with larceny from a house.

