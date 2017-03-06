One Dead, Two Injured In Stillwater S...

One Dead, Two Injured In Stillwater Shooting

According to a police, officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of W. 3rd after a distraught caller asked for an ambulance, stating a body was found. Upon arrival, officers found three adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

