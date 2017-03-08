Oklahoma business briefs for March 11.
Dr. Jeff Miller, of Stillwater's Cockrell Eye Care and Laser Eye Care Center, is the Optometric Physician of the Year. The association said the award is its most prestigious and given to a doctor who demonstrates professional excellence in the workplace and leadership in advancing vision health across Oklahoma.
Stillwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16)
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|17
|Savannah Hays Prostitute
|Mar 8
|Voiceoftruth
|7
|Stillwater Parking Tickets
|Feb 11
|Pissed Off
|1
|Oklahoma State's Food and Agricultural Product ...
|Feb 8
|taketheirhand
|1
|Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|Alvin Boss
|54
|Glencoe police department (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Bigboy
|2
|Review: Stillwater Martial Arts
|Dec '16
|jrm99
|3
