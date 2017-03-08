Oklahoma business briefs for March 11.

Oklahoma business briefs for March 11.

Dr. Jeff Miller, of Stillwater's Cockrell Eye Care and Laser Eye Care Center, is the Optometric Physician of the Year. The association said the award is its most prestigious and given to a doctor who demonstrates professional excellence in the workplace and leadership in advancing vision health across Oklahoma.

