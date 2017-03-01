Oil-Rich Oklahoma Still at Highest Risk of Man-Made Earthquakes
Flames burn excess oil as three well heads pump crude oil and waste water near Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Jan. 27, 2016. The number of tremors afflicting oil-rich Oklahoma has fallen since regulators began cracking down on the injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas wells, but the state still faces the highest risk of induced earthquakes in the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Stillwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16)
|4 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|16
|Stillwater Parking Tickets
|Feb 11
|Pissed Off
|1
|Oklahoma State's Food and Agricultural Product ...
|Feb 8
|taketheirhand
|1
|Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|Alvin Boss
|54
|Glencoe police department (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Bigboy
|2
|Review: Stillwater Martial Arts
|Dec '16
|jrm99
|3
|Hillary coenen
|Nov '16
|Me4u
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stillwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC