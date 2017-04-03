Coach Eddie Sutton to Get Fantastic L...

Coach Eddie Sutton to Get Fantastic Looking Documentary

He's a legend in Stillwater and in college basketball , and now Coach Eddie Sutton is set to get his own documentary. 1577 Productions out of Oklahoma City is putting together a documentary on the man whose name is on the court of Gallagher-Iba Arena.

