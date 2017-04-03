Body Found In Field Southwest Of Stil...

Body Found In Field Southwest Of Stillwater

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Authorities tell News 9 that firefighters were responding to the scene of a fire in a field, in the midst of the pouring rain, when the body was discovered in a brush pile, near W. 68th St. and Range Rd. Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are now investigating. So far the body has not been identified and the cause of death is unknown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stillwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16) Mon Jamie Dundee 18
Savannah Hays Prostitute Mar 23 Voiceoftruth 9
Mike Holder Embarassment to OSU Mar 18 As I see it 1
Stillwater Parking Tickets Feb '17 Pissed Off 1
News Oklahoma State's Food and Agricultural Product ... Feb '17 taketheirhand 1
News Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08) Jan '17 Alvin Boss 54
Glencoe police department (Jul '12) Jan '17 Bigboy 2
See all Stillwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stillwater Forum Now

Stillwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stillwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Stillwater, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,384 • Total comments across all topics: 280,049,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC