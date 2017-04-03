Body Found In Field Southwest Of Stillwater
Authorities tell News 9 that firefighters were responding to the scene of a fire in a field, in the midst of the pouring rain, when the body was discovered in a brush pile, near W. 68th St. and Range Rd. Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are now investigating. So far the body has not been identified and the cause of death is unknown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Stillwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16)
|Mon
|Jamie Dundee
|18
|Savannah Hays Prostitute
|Mar 23
|Voiceoftruth
|9
|Mike Holder Embarassment to OSU
|Mar 18
|As I see it
|1
|Stillwater Parking Tickets
|Feb '17
|Pissed Off
|1
|Oklahoma State's Food and Agricultural Product ...
|Feb '17
|taketheirhand
|1
|Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|Alvin Boss
|54
|Glencoe police department (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Bigboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stillwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC