3 Arrested For Murder In Stillwater Burned Body Case, Victim ID'd

Friday Mar 31

Three people have been arrested for homicide in connection to a badly burned body found in a field southwest of Stillwater earlier in the week. The victim has now been identified as 38-year-old Michael Dwayne Hamilton of Stillwater.

