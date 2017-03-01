Wheat producers should check for hollow stems

A dime can be a useful visual tool when measuring first hollow stem stage in a dual purpose wheat system. STILLWATER - Oklahoma producers who plant winter wheat as part of a dual-purpose graze-and-grain management system need to ensure cattle are not grazing past first hollow stem stage of the crop David Marburger, Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension small grains specialist, explained grazing prior to first hollow stem, often referred to as FHS, typically has a limited effect on wheat yields but extended grazing beyond that stage can greatly reduce yields.

