Wheat producers should check for holl...

Wheat producers should check for hollow stems -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Altus Times

A dime can be a useful visual tool when measuring first hollow stem stage in a dual purpose wheat system. STILLWATER - Oklahoma producers who plant winter wheat as part of a dual-purpose graze-and-grain management system need to ensure cattle are not grazing past first hollow stem stage of the crop David Marburger, Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension small grains specialist, explained grazing prior to first hollow stem, often referred to as FHS, typically has a limited effect on wheat yields but extended grazing beyond that stage can greatly reduce yields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stillwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Savannah Hays Prostitute 1 hr Jamie Dundee 3
Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16) Mar 1 Jamie Dundee 16
Stillwater Parking Tickets Feb 11 Pissed Off 1
News Oklahoma State's Food and Agricultural Product ... Feb 8 taketheirhand 1
News Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08) Jan '17 Alvin Boss 54
Glencoe police department (Jul '12) Jan '17 Bigboy 2
Review: Stillwater Martial Arts Dec '16 jrm99 3
See all Stillwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stillwater Forum Now

Stillwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stillwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Stillwater, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,848 • Total comments across all topics: 279,353,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC