Top StoryStorm chasers honor 'Twister' star with GPS tribute
Nearly 200 storm chasers paid tribute Sunday to the late actor Bill Paxton by spelling out his initials using GPS coordinates on a map depicting the heart of Tornado Alley. The effort coordinated by Spotter Network spelled out "BP" to honor the leading man in the disaster movie "Twister," which inspired a generation of storm chasers.
Stillwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Savannah Hays Prostitute
|2 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16)
|Mar 1
|Jamie Dundee
|16
|Stillwater Parking Tickets
|Feb 11
|Pissed Off
|1
|Oklahoma State's Food and Agricultural Product ...
|Feb 8
|taketheirhand
|1
|Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|Alvin Boss
|54
|Glencoe police department (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Bigboy
|2
|Review: Stillwater Martial Arts
|Dec '16
|jrm99
|3
