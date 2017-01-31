Teens arrested for online threats against Stillwater school
Police say they've arrested three juveniles for allegedly making threats on Facebook Live videos against Stillwater Junior High School officials. Stillwater police say two 15-year-olds and one 16-year-old were arrested this week.
