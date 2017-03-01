Stillwater Man Wanted On Lewd Acts With A Child Warrant
Stillwater police are looking for a man they say made inappropriate sexual comments to a 15-year-old girl and tried to touch her. Kwamain Quantay Baker has a warrant out for his arrest on a charge of lewd acts with a child under 16, according to Captain Kyle Gibbs of the Stillwater Police Department.
