Stillwater Man Wanted For Lewd Acts With A Child

Wednesday Feb 22

Stillwater police are looking for a man they say made inappropriate sexual comments to a 15-year-old girl and tried to touch her. Kwamain Quantay Baker has a warrant out for his arrest on a charge of lewd acts with a child under 16, according to Captain Kyle Gibbs of the Stillwater Police Department.

