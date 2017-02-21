Report: RB Coach Marcus Arroyo to become Oregon Assistant Coach
According to sources, OSU running backs coach Marcus Arroyo appears to be headed back to the West Coast to become Oregon's new passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. SOURCE: #OkState asst Marcus Arroyo is returning home to the West Coast to become #Oregon 's new passing game coordinator/QB coach.
