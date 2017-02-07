Oklahoma Business Briefs for Feb. 8.
Brooke Bollinger, 17, of Blanchard, and Ellie Neidel, 14, of Oklahoma City, on Tuesday were named Oklahoma's top two youth volunteers of 2017 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program honoring young people for acts of volunteerism. A senior at Bollinger Academy, Bollinger organized a sewing day that produced 112 dresses for young girls in Africa.
Stillwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|Alvin Boss
|54
|Glencoe police department (Jul '12)
|Jan 19
|Bigboy
|2
|Fat Boy Jacob Huff (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Review: Stillwater Martial Arts
|Dec '16
|jrm99
|3
|Hillary coenen
|Nov '16
|Me4u
|1
|Does my one vote count?
|Sep '16
|Daniel Boone
|5
|Findgrave is free site. family that has pas... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rush Family
|1
