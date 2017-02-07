Oklahoma Business Briefs for Feb. 8.

Brooke Bollinger, 17, of Blanchard, and Ellie Neidel, 14, of Oklahoma City, on Tuesday were named Oklahoma's top two youth volunteers of 2017 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program honoring young people for acts of volunteerism. A senior at Bollinger Academy, Bollinger organized a sewing day that produced 112 dresses for young girls in Africa.

