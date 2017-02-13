No. 1 Penn State To Face No. 2 Oklahoma State On Sunday In Dual Championship

For the second year in a row, No. 1 Penn State will meet No. 2 Oklahoma State in the NWCA Dual Championship Series when the Nittany Lions visit the Cowboys in Stillwater, OK on Sunday, February 19 at 4 p.m. The matchup will be broadcast on the NBC Sports Network and will feature 19 ranked wrestlers, including eight who are in the top three of their weight classes.

