No. 1 Oklahoma State wrestling falls to No. 2 Penn State in NWCA dual final

Bo Nickal, top, locks up a cradle for a 38-second pin against Nolan Boyd during their 184-pound match Feb. 19, 2017 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla. But the reigning national champions, and winners of five of the past six NCAA titles, won seven straight matches to beat the Cowboys, 27-13, on Sunday afternoon in front of a Gallagher-Iba Arena record 14,059.

