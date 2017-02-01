Lobo WR commitment flips from Oklahoma State to Baylor University

On Sunday, Henderson announced via social media that he would sign his national letter of intent to play college football at Baylor University. Henderson's decision came after Baylor, which is currently helmed by recently hired head coach Matt Rhule, offered him a scholarship Jan 21. In a message posted on Twitter, Henderson said the decision came after "much prayer and guidance" from his family and Lehman head coach Todd Raymond.

