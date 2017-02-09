Fabio & Author/Producer/Director Guy Lozier to appear at the Red Dirt International Film Festival

Rated among the Top 100 out of 9000 Film Festivals across the Globe this year, the Red Dirt International Film Festival will be graced by the American Hunk & Icon Fabio & Author Guy Lozier on the OSU campus in Stillwater, Oklahoma this March STILLWATER, Okla. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Executive Director Damon Blalock & Creative Director Marisa Ferrel have been working hard over the years to develop the Red Dirt International Film Festival into one of the top 100 Festivals across the globe.

