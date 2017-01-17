LaMarcus Morton Makes it Official with Oklahoma State

Family, friends and teammates attended a ceremony for standout wide receiver, LaMarcus Morton, as he signed his financial aid agreement to attend Oklahoma State University. thank you for all of my loved ones who attended! it was a pleasure gilmer high pic.twitter.com/rADNjaoBfF According to East Texas Sports Network , Morton could be moving to his new home in Stillwater as early as Tuesday.

