Harley Donaldson

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: KSWO

LAWTON, OK - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce-- as well as the Altus, Chickasha, Duncan, Elgin, Frederick, and Walters Chambers of Commerce-- will co-host the 22nd Annual Southwest Oklahoma Legislative Reception this February in Oklahoma City. "This gives our chamber members the opportunity to mingle with our state legislators in a relaxed environment," said Mark Brace, Chamber Chairman.

