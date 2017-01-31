Chuba Hubbard reportedly taking offic...

Chuba Hubbard reportedly taking official visit to Oklahoma State

Friday Jan 20 Read more: Cowboys Ride For Free

He may have already committed to Oklahoma State, but that's not stopping Running Back Chuba Hubbard from making an official visit to Stillwater this weekend. Hubbard posted the news back on January 7th that he would be in town, and Cowboys Running Backs Coach Marcus Arroyo confirmed the news earlier today.

Read more at Cowboys Ride For Free.

Stillwater, OK

