Chuba Hubbard reportedly taking official visit to Oklahoma State
He may have already committed to Oklahoma State, but that's not stopping Running Back Chuba Hubbard from making an official visit to Stillwater this weekend. Hubbard posted the news back on January 7th that he would be in town, and Cowboys Running Backs Coach Marcus Arroyo confirmed the news earlier today.
