Adacia Chambers' OSU crash case expected to be resolved next week with no trial

The highly anticipated trial over the fatal Oklahoma State University homecoming parade crash will not happen next week after all. Instead, the murder case against the driver, Adacia Avery Chambers, is expected to be resolved Tuesday, most likely by a plea agreement, The trial was to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday with jury selection.

