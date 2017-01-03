Adacia Chambers' attorney will address news reporters after Tuesday court appearance
Defense attorney Tony Coleman, who represents the driver charged in the deadly Oklahoma State University homecoming parade crash, says he'll have a news conference following a court appearance Tuesday in the case. The highly anticipated trial for the driver, Adacia Avery Chambers, is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday but it is expected to be resolved, most likely by a plea agreement.
