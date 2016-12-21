Stillwater judge denies motion to suppress driver's statements in OSU parade crash case
A Payne County district judge denied a motion Tuesday morning to suppress statements the driver accused in a crash at last year's Oklahoma State University homecoming parade made in the moments after the incident. A bystander testified Tuesday that Adacia Avery Chambers, now 26, had told him immediately after the crash that she was suicidal.
